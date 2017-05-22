Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Government Donates Books Worth $20,000 in Honour of Late Nigerian Student

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has donated books worth about $20,000 to the University of Ilorin library in memory of Usman John-Paul, a final-year student of the university who died during a visit to the U.S last year. The embassy’s counselor on public affairs, Aruna Amirthanayagam during his visit to the university, said the books […]

The post US Government Donates Books Worth $20,000 in Honour of Late Nigerian Student appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.