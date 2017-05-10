Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US government reacts to release of 82 Chibok girls

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The recent release of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram insurgents as facilitated by the Federal Government has been commended by the United States of America. The US commended the Muhammdau Buhari-led Nigerian government for securing the release of the 82 girls after 3 years in captivity. According to the US government, the release […]

US government reacts to release of 82 Chibok girls

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.