US Identifies Measures For Fighting Corruption, Others In Africa

Mr David Luna, a U.S. Senior Director for National Security and Diplomacy Anti-Crime Programmes, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, has identified measures for fighting corruption and other crimes across Africa.

Luna, who spoke at this year’s Senior Leaders’ Seminar hosted by the

Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS), called for a crackdown on

corruption at all levels.

According to him, illicit trafficking also remains the lifeblood of

the numerous bad actors and networks, creating vulnerabilities for

nations.

“We must crackdown on corruption at all levels and cut off the

ability of kleptocrats, criminals, and terrorists to enjoy the fruits

of their illicit enterprise.

“By combating corruption, we can also shut the door and keep violent

extremists from exploiting their grievances to wage jihads. We must

prevent narco-corruption from destroying countries like Guinea and

Guinea-Bissau.

“In addition to our law enforcement and security cooperation, we also

need to address underlying causes that are contributing to today’s

conflicts and insecurity in Africa,’’ he said.

Luna said that it was imperative for Africa to address her current

challenges of food and water security, poverty, economic integration

and development, and other socio-economic issues.

He said that with careful, targeted assistance, and smart diplomatic

engagement, African countries and the U.S. could jointly advance their

common objectives and strategic interests.

“If we do not act decisively, the region will remain an exporter of

terror and a provider of safe havens where terrorists from other

areas of conflict all over the world find refuge.

“We must continue to leverage all national economic intelligence

and diplomatic powers to make it riskier, harder, and costlier for

threat networks to do business within Africa, and externally.

“We must stay connected and continue to harness our network of

networks at every level – local, regional, and global, to win our fight

against convergence crime,’’ Luna added. (NAN)

The post US Identifies Measures For Fighting Corruption, Others In Africa appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

