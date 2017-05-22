US immortalises Nigerian student – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
US immortalises Nigerian student
Daily Trust
The United States has instituted a $20,000 grant in memory of the late John Paul, a final year student of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin. The United States embassy's Counsellor on Public Affairs, Mr Aruna …
US govt. immortalises late Nigerian student
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!