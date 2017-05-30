US launches SpaceX Falcon 9, carrying FUTA’s NigeriaEdusat-1

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA’s achievements in science and technology will get a boost Thursday, June 1, when the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket launches Birds 1 satellites, comprising five CubeSats belonging to Japan, Ghana, Mongolia, Nigeria and Bangladesh, into space from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

The Nigerian CubeSat, NigeriaEdusat-1, was designed, built and owned by FUTA in collaboration with National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, Abuja, and Kyushu Institute of Technology Japan.

Mr. Ibukun Adebolu, of FUTA’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, is the representative of Nigeria on the project that will see the CubeSats launched and docked to the International Space Station, ISS, where the satellites will be deployed into lower orbit during the last week of June.

The objective of NigeriaEdusat-1 is domesticating the satellite technology in FUTA for research, resources and en-vironmental management, and sustainable socio-economic development.

It will have spillover effects on science, techno-logy, engineering and mathematics education.

The post US launches SpaceX Falcon 9, carrying FUTA’s NigeriaEdusat-1 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

