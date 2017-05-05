Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia in First US Combat Death There Since 1993 – New York Times

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia in First US Combat Death There Since 1993
New York Times
A Somali soldier next to wreckage of a car used in an attack by suspected Shabab fighters in April. Credit Mohamed Abdiwahab/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images. WASHINGTON — A member of the Navy SEALs was killed and two other American …
Inside the US military's mission in SomaliaABC News
US Special-forces Member Killed in Clash With Somali MilitantsVoice of America
US military member killed in Somalia, first American death since 1993The Boston Globe
The Guardian –Washington Post –Daily Mail –Syracuse.com
all 133 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.