US planning to kill Kim Jong-un – North Korea claims
North Korea has accused the United States of America, USA, and neighbours, South Korean of a joint plot to kill its President, Kim Jong-un. The Ministry of State Security claimed that a terrorist group backed by the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence agency had entered the country to attack Kim with a bio-chemical substance. The […]
