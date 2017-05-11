Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Police arrests Journalist for asking a government officail question

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An American journalist was arrested Tuesday in West Virginia, U.S. for asking a government official question, the Washington Post has reported. Dan Heyman, said to be a veteran reporter with the Public News Service, was reportedly pulled aside by a security officer, handcuffed and arrested for persistently asking the Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom …

The post US Police arrests Journalist for asking a government officail question appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.