Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US President, Donald Trump arrives Isreal on his first foriegn trip

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump landed in Israel on Monday as part of his first foreign trip since taking office, with the goal of seeking ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. Air Force One landed in Tel Aviv at around 12:25 pm local time (0925 GMT). Trump will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu …

The post US President, Donald Trump arrives Isreal on his first foriegn trip appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.