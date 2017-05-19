Russia: US strikes on pro-regime forces in Syria ‘totally unacceptable’ – CNN
|
CNN
|
Russia: US strikes on pro-regime forces in Syria 'totally unacceptable'
CNN
(CNN) Russia has condemned a series of US coalition airstrikes on a military convoy allied with President Bashar al-Assad in Syria as "totally unacceptable." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov hit out at the attack Friday, according to …
Russia and Syria Denounce US Airstrike on Pro-Assad Militia
Moment US rocket slams into convoy of pro-Assad fighters
Syria Has Effectively Ceased to Exist
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!