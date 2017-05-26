US trains 60 Nigerian anti-bomb policemen in Lagos



The US embassy in Nigeria, on Friday concluded training for 60 Nigerian anti-bomb policemen in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-month training included four sessions of 15 participants who will become Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) mentors.

In his remarks, Mr Scoitie Blancett, the Regional Security Officer in the US Embassy, said they were happy to share their expertise with the officers.

He expressed optimism that the effects of the training would bring about safety for people in the country.

The police officers, drawn from different commands were trained in

The training was facilitated by the American Embassy in Nigeria through the Office of Anti-Terrorism Assistant (ATA) in conjunction with the NPF.

In his closing remarks, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) said the officers would serve as trainers to other officers in their various commands.

“The beneficiaries are expected to impart the knowledge acquired to other bomb technicians across the country in order to enhance EOD service delivery,” he said.

Idris, who was represented by the DIG Operations, Mr Joshak Habila, expressed gratitude to the U.S. Consul General in Nigeria, the region security officer, US Embassy in Abuja and the facilitators for the training.

He assured Nigerians that with the number of trained officers, there would be no vacuum in states and communities the military were leaving in the North East.

“The training was designed to expose participants to current trends in rendering safe/disposal of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) through the application of EOD standard, practice and technique.

“Participants were taken on overview of recent threat particularly in Nigeria and by extension, the Africa Bomb threat assessment/tactical operations, IED electronic review, post blast investigation overview,” Idris said.

One of the facilitators, Mr JonDe Martino, advised the participants to observe all that they were instructed, particularly, their owe safety before saving others.

Earlier, the commissioner in charge of Anti-Bomb, Mr Chika Maidama, described the training as precise and rich in outline, noting that it had refreshed and updated the technicians with EOD skills.

“I assure you all that the knowledge and skills acquired by the participants during this course will be disseminated in our future local training as well as day-to-day activities/operations.

“To the trainees/EOD operatives, remember that you must be alive and safe to help,” he said.

The training was facilitated by the American Embassy in Nigeria through the Office of Anti-Terrorism Assistant (ATA) in conjunction with the NPF.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

