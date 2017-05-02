US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un

United States President, Donald Trump, says he would be willing to meet North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, in the right circumstances. “If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would – absolutely. I would be honoured to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg on Monday. The White House in a statement after […]

US vs North Korea: Trump ready to meet Kim Jong-un

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

