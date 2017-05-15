Usain Bolt spotted digging grave of his friend (video)

Multiple Olympic medalist, Usain Bolt was videoed in Portland, Jamaica digging the grave of his recently-deceased friend, Team Great Britain’s Germaine Mason. In the video footage, the 30-year-old Olympic record holder was seen handling a shovel, packing sand from the grave into a wheelbarrow. Bolt’s deceased friend who won silver medal in high jump at […]

