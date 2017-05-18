Uti Nwachukwu bares his mind on marriage and Nollywood

NAIJ.COM

Uti Nwachukwu is one person who doesn't shy away from speaking his mind on trending issues of the day. Recall how he came to TBoss' defence when she was on reality show Big Brother Naija? READ ALSO: Moji Olaiya dies two months after giving birth.



and more »