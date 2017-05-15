Pages Navigation Menu

UTME 2017: Cyber Café Operators Arrested For Changing Candidates’ Email Addresses

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday disclosed that it has arrested some operators of cyber cafés for defrauding candidates by demanding that the candidates pay up to N10,000 to access information on their e-mails. This was disclosed by the Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in a statement issued in Abuja. According …

