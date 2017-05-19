UTME 2017 Registration Has Ended, No Extension Of Date – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked rumour of any extension of the date of registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This as disclosed by the Head of JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He urged candidates and parents to disregard the rumour on extension of the date of registration.

According to him, “The Board has closed registration and there is no plan to extend the date.

“The registration has not been extended except for those who had pins but couldn’t register as at May 5, when we closed registration.

“These categories of Nigerians are allowed to register and a date will be set aside for them to write their examination.” He stated.

