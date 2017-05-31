UTME 2017: Why we haven’t released 80,809 results – JAMB
Registrar Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, explained extensively why 80,809 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, results is yet to be released. Oloyede stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the update of this year’s UTME. He said in order to curb the challenges of candidates using electronic devices for malpractices,…
