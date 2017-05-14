UTME: 4 Centres Closely Being Monitored Over Malpractices – JAMB

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that four computer-based test (CBTs) centers are being closely monitored for involvement in some form of malpractices despite the heavy security in place at the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja during the monitoring exercise of the UTME’s CBTs centers where the ongoing seven-day UTME is taking place, the JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said,

“Four centers which were confronted with challenges caused by some individuals, who were out to sabotage the process, are closely being monitored to forestall further hitches.

He said out of four centres, JAMB only has four with problems, saying, “Out of 642 centers, we have problems with four. We have two problems in Bauchi, one in Kano, one in Ekpoma not from technology problem but from those who are cutting corners in the centers, those who have not put the centers in place and for the ingenuity of certain people and criminals that do not know that we have put technology in place to detect what they are doing.

“There was a little disturbance in Ekpoma and we are monitoring what is going on, there is a little problem in Uturu, we are monitoring what is happening there too,” he added.

The registrar said no fewer than 57, 000 candidates on Saturday, started the week long Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), in 642 centers across the country.

He noted that the examination was starting off with two sessions rather than three, to allow the centers cover for any contingencies.

The post UTME: 4 Centres Closely Being Monitored Over Malpractices – JAMB appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

