UTME Candidates Applaud JAMB’s Satisfactory Conduct Of Computer-Based Test

Some Candidates sitting for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have applauded Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) for the satisfactory conduct of Computer-Based Test in Kano.

The candidates made the commendation in separate interviews on Sunday in Kano after sitting for the examination, saying that the transition from the Paper-Pencil mode to the Computer -Based Test (CBT) was good innovation.

Abubakar Muhammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a centre along Zoo Road, adding that he had not experienced any challenges during the examination.

“The only challenge to be mentioned is that the exam did not commence at the exact time fixed for the commencement.

“To be honest with you, I did not find it difficult as I was expecting before. Because, I heard people complaining about system failure, but thank God I did not experience such”, he said.

Aisha Garba, another candidate at a centre in Federal College of Education (FCE) Kano, also commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its excellent preparation.

“Compared with the previous Computer-Based Tests(CBT), there are a lot of improvements in terms of the challenges earlier faced with the system networks”.

Aisha, however, called on JAMB to ensure that all necessary measures are put in place in the subsequent days so as to avoid late commencement .

“I didn’t face any problem during my exams, so also I did not hear other people complaining on the issue”, she said.

When contacted , the JAMB Coordinator in Kano, Hajiya Karima Aminu said more than 75,000 candidates are expected to write the UTME in Kano.

Aminu said the examination is going smoothly in almost all the 26 centres across the state, except in some few places where minor hitches were recorded.

She added that all necessary measures have been taken in order to tackle such challenges.

According to her, security personnel have also been placed at all the centres to ensure orderliness during the examination period. (NAN)

The post UTME Candidates Applaud JAMB’s Satisfactory Conduct Of Computer-Based Test appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

