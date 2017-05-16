Pages Navigation Menu

UTME candidates complain about system failure at examination centers

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The ongoing University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Monday in Yenagoa did not go well for some candidate as there were complains about the system failure they experienced during the examination. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round some centres, reported that the first session of the examination on Monday started …

