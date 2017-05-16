UTME candidate’s father threaten to sue JAMB over network failure

Mr Smart Osagiede, father of Esther Edemodu, who allegedly experienced network failure while writing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) last Saturday has called for the rescheduling of the examination. Smart threatened legal action against JAMB for “breach of contract” against the Nigerian parents and every candidate who fell victim to “the inadequate preparation”. […]

