UTME: JAMB urge candidates to check e-mails or visit CBT accredited centres for exams notifications – Daily Trust

UTME: JAMB urge candidates to check e-mails or visit CBT accredited centres for exams notifications
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to commence on Saturday, to check their e-mails for notification of their examination centres.
