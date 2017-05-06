UTME: JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data before 9 p.m. on Saturday
Candidates have few hours to make changes to their registration details.
The post UTME: JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data before 9 p.m. on Saturday appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!