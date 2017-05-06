UTME: JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data before midnight – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
UTME: JAMB urges candidates to crosscheck data before midnight
Daily Trust
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective candidates for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to crosscheck the data on their registration forms for the last time on May 6. The board's Head of Media and …
JAMB introduces new measures to detect cheating in exams nationwide
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!