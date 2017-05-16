Pages Navigation Menu

Uzor Kalu wants Obiano to join APC

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FORMER Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has advised Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, in order to retain his seat in the November 18 governorship election, stressing that the party was ever willing to welcome him into its fold before the election. Obiano is seeking for […]

