Vacate our land in seven days – Unilorin VC, Ambali orders Fulani herdsmen
The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Unilorin, Kwara State, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, has given Fulani herdsmen encroaching into the institution’s land a seven-day ultimatum to leave. Ambali issued the ultimatum during a meeting he held with the representatives of the herdsmen and other stakeholders on the campus, on Tuesday. The Vice Chancellor noted that […]
