Valencia Opt Against Signing Munir From Barcelona Permanently

Valencia have opted against activating their purchase option to sign on-loan Barcelona striker Munir El Haddadi, reports Sport.

The 21-year-old, who joined Valencia on a season-long loan deal last summer, has netted only six goals in La Liga this term.

Valencia believe the €12m (£10.1m) purchase option is excessive and they do not plan to keep him at the Mestalla beyond the end of the loan deal.

Munir, meanwhile, is hoping to establish himself as a first-team player at his parent club under a new coach next season.

Uncertainty at Valencia in terms of manager, president and sporting director have also contributed to that decision, but above all it’s Munir’s desire to return to Camp Nou which has had an impact.

The Spain U21 striker is desperate to make his mark at the Catalan club.

At 21, this season has been his third at the top level and he’s played more games this year with Valencia than in either of the two preevious seasons with Barça.

2016/17, with Valencia: 37 games, 8 goals, 3 assists.

2015/16, with Barça: 26 games, 8 goals, 7 assists.

2014/15, with Barça: 33 games, 5 goals, 5 assists.

