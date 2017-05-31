Valverde Out To Make Barcelona Great Again

Ernesto Valverde has a plan for his tenure at Barcelona and it is to make Barcelona a club greater than it already is.

The former Athletic Bilbao manager, took over from Luis Enrique, at the club he once played for.

Enrique ended his three-year stint at Barcelona with silverware across all three seasons and Valverde wants to better that.

“It’s a privilege to come here. I feel very lucky that the club had me in mind and offered me the job,” Valverde told Barca TV ahead of his official unveiling, which will take place on Thursday.

“I am very excited about heading into this new stage of my career. It’s an enormous challenge and I have the intention of making Barca even greater than it already is.”

The post Valverde Out To Make Barcelona Great Again appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

