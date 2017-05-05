Vancouver Plans More Airbnb Limits to Ease Near-Zero Home Supply – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Vancouver Plans More Airbnb Limits to Ease Near-Zero Home Supply
Bloomberg
Vancouver is preparing to impose more restrictions on Airbnb Inc. and other short-term rental operators as Canada's priciest housing market seeks to ease its near-zero supply of homes to let. “We're going to require a business license for anyone doing …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!