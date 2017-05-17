Varsity Don Blames Poor Budgeting On Bad Management

By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani, Lagos

Professor Ademola Ariyo of the Department of Economics, University of Ibadan has attributed the low quality of national budgeting in Nigeria to bad management.

He disclosed this yesterday at the first public lecture of the Faculty of Management Sciences, tagged, ‘Budgeting and Nigeria’s Sustainable Development: Some Key Management Imperatives’ held at the National Open University, Lagos

He said, ” The unacceptable quality of national budgeting in Nigeria can be attributed to one single problem: bad management. An insightful reflection also suggests that budgeting in Nigeria so far has not been anchored on the features of good management, namely consensus-based national economic goal.”

The Don stressed that the country is blessed with millions of capable management experts who can help entrench the principles and processes of good management into its budgeting endeavour.

Ariyo pointed out that the nation needs to address decisively the nagging issues of ethnicism and religion, political culture, defective educational system, oil as a curse amongst others to pave way for the evolution and sustenance of good budgeting in Nigeria.

“The central task centres on how we can eliminate the precipitating factors and negative effect of ethnicism and religion in the management of the nation,” he added.

The post Varsity Don Blames Poor Budgeting On Bad Management appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

