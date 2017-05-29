Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Varsity Don Tips Atiku for Presidency – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Varsity Don Tips Atiku for Presidency
THISDAY Newspapers
An agric-economist, Prof. Dupe Olatunbosun, has said the former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, remains a Nigerian leader, who has the relevant experience and intellectual consciousness to move the …
Atiku to Nigerians: Be patient but improve choice of leaders in next electionNigeria Today
Atiku's varsity was in existence before he became VP, ex-lawmaker replies FalanaTheCable

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.