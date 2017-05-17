Pages Navigation Menu

Vaya, Queen of Katwe, 93, 76 Top Africa Movie Academy Awards 2017 Nominations | See the Complete List

Posted on May 17, 2017

Vaya, a film directed by Akin Omotoso, a Nigerian living in South Africa and a South African production has been nominated in ten categories for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2017. At a press conference addressed by the Academy Jurors on Sunday May 14th, 2017 at the Raddison Blu Hotel & Conference Centre in […]

