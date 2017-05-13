Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Venice Biennale taps art angst amid rising nationalism – The Detroit News

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Detroit News

Venice Biennale taps art angst amid rising nationalism
The Detroit News
Venice, Italy — With nationalism on the rise, political engagement is central to the artistic dialogue at the Venice Biennale, the world's oldest contemporary art fair, opening Saturday. From the main show, “Viva Arte Viva,” curated by Christine Macel

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.