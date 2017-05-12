First ever Nigerian Pavilion opens at the Venice Biennale – CNN
First ever Nigerian Pavilion opens at the Venice Biennale
(CNN) For the first time in history a Nigerian Pavilion will make its debut at the 57th Venice Biennale, also known as the Olympics of the art world. The country's pavilion will be one of 51 others from around the world. Nigeria now joins African …
