Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Verbatim: Obanikoro on why he is back to his political root, APC

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

“When I missed the road, I thought Leader will call me and pamper me, he didn’t. And I can’t just go back to him like that,so I decided to find my path in another place until I realise that the more I refuse to go back to my political root the more crisis I get myself involved. Jagaban cannot be destroyed by human being, Wallahi Tallahi, if it were possible, he shouldn’t have escaped human destruction in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and even now…

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.