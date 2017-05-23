Verizon CEO confirms it is preparing its own live-TV streaming service

Verizon is planning to use its acquisition of Yahoo and AOL — and the nearly 1.3 billion users that come with them — to launch its own live-TV streaming service, just in case you wanted yet another option.

