Veteran Actor, Ernest Obi Buries Mum Amidst Tears | Photos

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ernest Obi last week buried his late mom in his home town in Anambra State. The actor was in tears as his beloved mother was put 6ft below the ground. His late aged mother is known as Princess Eugenia “Baby” Uzoamaka Nwachinemere Egwuh (nee ORIZU). ”Farewell as she embarks on her sojourn …

