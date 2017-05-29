Veteran actor urges children to respect their culture

VETERAN actor, Sam Dede, has admonished children to respect and value their culture at all times, stressing that they should showcase the things that make the Nigerian culture unique. Dede gave the advice in Abuja during the children’s cultural extravaganza to commemorate the 2017 national Children’s Day organised by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

