Veteran actor urges children to respect their culture

Posted on May 29, 2017

VETERAN actor, Sam Dede, has admonished children to respect and value their culture at all times, stressing that they should showcase the things that make the Nigerian culture unique. Dede gave the advice in Abuja during the children’s cultural extravaganza to commemorate the 2017 national Children’s Day organised by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, […]

