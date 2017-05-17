Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor opens up about early marriage – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor opens up about early marriage
NAIJ.COM
Patience Ozokwor known as Mama Gee opened up in a recent interview about her experience in early marriage. As a young girl of 19, she was, against her will, forced to marry by her parents. Years later, the actress reiterates she never understood why …
How I was forced into marriage by my parents at 19 – Actress Patience Ozokwor [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!