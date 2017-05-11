Pages Navigation Menu

Victor Moses Can Be The Next Messi – Daniel Amokachi

Former Nigeria assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi, said Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses, has the ability of Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi. Moses has been a revelation in a right wing-back role in Antonio Conte’s team. Amokachi said: “If Victor Moses wants to be [Lionel] Messi, he can be Messi. “It’s been a very long time since I’ve…

