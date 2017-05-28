Victor Moses Gets Married To Long Time Partner In Private Ceremony

Chelsea and Super Eagles star, Victor Moses got married to his long time partner in London today. The wedding comes a week after winning the Premier League with Chelsea and a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The couple, who exchanged marital vows in the front …

