Victor Moses Lands Juicy Deal with Opera Mini

Opera (www.Opera.com) is kicking off a partnership with Chelsea and Nigerian winger Victor Moses who was recently announced as the brand ambassador. In a statement released by the organization, Moses will be featured in the new Opera Mini TV commercial as well as a range of collaborative projects extending throughout 2018. Football is one of the […]

