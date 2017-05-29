Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal – Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian Bulletin
Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal
Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids. moses family.jpg. The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea's FA Cup …
