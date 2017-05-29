Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Victor Moses Weds 24 Hours After Losing FA Cup To Arsenal
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids. moses family.jpg. The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea's FA Cup
Victor Moses Gets Married To Mum Of His KidsComplete Sports Nigeria
Victor Moses Chelsea star weds longtime lover in LondonPulse Nigeria
Footballer Victor Moses Weds In LondonP.M. News
The Punch
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.