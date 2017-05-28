Victor Moses weds long time girlfriend in London – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Victor Moses weds long time girlfriend in London
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids. The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea's FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
