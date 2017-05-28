Victor Moses weds long time girlfriend in London

Nigerian forward, Victor Moses on Sunday, got married to his long time girlfriend and mother of his two kids. The marriage came a week after winning the Premier League and just a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The Chelsea star wedded his long time partner […]

Victor Moses weds long time girlfriend in London

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

