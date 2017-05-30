Victor Orta Appointed Director Of Football At Leeds United

Victor Orta has joined Leeds as their new director of football, joining from Middlesbrough and is the latest move from new owner Andrea Radrizzani to freshen up the club.

Former Real Madrid strategist Ivan Bravo has joined in an executive role and Angus Kinnear is the new managing director, moving from West Ham.

All Radrizzani – who bought out Massimo Cellino’s 50 per cent share last week – needs now is a manager.

#LUFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Victor Orta in the role of Director of Football https://t.co/C3NBhR5LTB pic.twitter.com/uC6Y9wWGhG — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 30, 2017

Victor Orta said: “I am excited by the opportunity to become director of football at a great club like Leeds.

“Once I had met with Andrea Radrizzani and spoke to him about his plans to take the club forward, I knew that this was the right move for me and I am confident that we can achieve great things in the coming years.”

Chairman Radrizzani added: “I am delighted to welcome Victor to Elland Road. I have been impressed by his knowledge of the game, his extensive scouting network and his desire to help us achieve our objective of getting Leeds back to the Premier League.”

