Victor Velmo – Nare Ekele (Trap Remix) Ft. Magnito & LK Kuddy
Victor Velmo is here again reassuring us that the long awaited Sprout 2 EP is really close. Velmo serves us another smash hit, A Trap Remix to his acclaimed Hit song “Nare Ekele” Veli Velly is assisted by the New Wave Magnito & LK Kuddy, Kuddy opens the Trap Remix with amazing vocals which would […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!