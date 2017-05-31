VIDE0: Wallywa – Everyday

After a short vacation from the recording booth, Wallywa is back with a very inspirational song titled “Everyday”. On “Everyday”, Wallywa reaches out to people all over the world spreading good vibes!

Through music he aims to motivate us to work hard and play hard! “Everyday” is an awesome work of art that showcases a variety of smooth and soothing melodies. The singing, writing, production, mixing, and mastering of this track definitely makes “Everyday” one to keep on repeat!

Wallywa tells a deep story of how hard he works on a day-to-day basis. He also shows us the light at the end of the tunnel by explaining the rewards of his passion and dedication.

It is a powerful song that is very easy to dance to!

ENJOY!

