Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Adekunle Gold ft. Moelogo – Only Girl

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Adekunle Gold begins a new journey post-YBNL as he serves up the visuals to his collaboration with British-Nigerian singer – Moelogo.

In the visuals Adekunle Gold can be seen jaunting through the city of London, UK with his love interest. The video was directed by Moe Musa.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Adekunle Gold ft. Moelogo – Only Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.