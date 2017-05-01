Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Adekunle Gold – Work

Posted on May 1, 2017

YBNL Nation Presents The video to the single “Work” Performed by Adekunle Gold.

The value of hard work my country people have to put in daily to survive cannot be dulled down. I respect your every profession no matter how little and I am thankful for you keeping our country running in spite of it all… I give you “WORK” as you rest on WORKERS DAY.

The song was produced by B-banks, Video directed by Mr moemusa.

Watch ‘Work’ Video by Adekunle Gold – Below:

